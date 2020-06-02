Albany announces grant funding for people and businesses impacted by coronavirus and riots

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) —Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan put out the call for applicants for a first round of funding programs on Monday afternoon. These emergency grants would support small business owners dealing with damage caused by a weekend of civil unrest.

“We have moved quickly to mobilize resources in support of businesses that sustained damage during the senseless violence that took place in our city over the weekend. We must come together at this difficult time to assist the business owners who are the backbone of our community and were already struggling as a result of the pandemic.” Kathy Sheehan

Applications is going to be made promptly available through the city’s Small Business Façade Improvement and Retail Grant programs—which are administered by Capitalize Albany Corporation—and will prioritize minority and women-owned businesses.

To ensure a smooth process for the local businesses most at-risk and directly impacted, application fees and investment match requirements will be waived.

Grant awards of up to $10,000 will go to small businesses or commercial property owners for exterior renovations and repairs stemming from Saturday’s violent protest, including:

Signs

Lighting

Windows

Awnings

Storefronts

Entrances

Doors

Brickwork

Painting

Decorative details

The swift response to local needs comes from adapting existing capital improvement programs funded through the Capital Resource Corporation, which had been put on hold as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Capitalize Albany Corporation has created a Go Fund Me fundraiser so the community can contribute directly to rehabilitation efforts.

