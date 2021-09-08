Akshar’s 2021 Woman of Distinction awarded to Rebecca Kaufman

BINGHAMTON, NY – Senator Fred Akshar made a stop at the Broome County Health Department today, to present his 2021 Woman of Distinction Award to a now well-known woman in the county.

Rebecca Kaufman accepted the award this morning with her friends and family in attendance.

Kaufman is the outgoing Director of Public Health for Broome, and has managed the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic with the help of her team.

Kaufman has also done crucial work in addressing substance abuse and the opioid crisis locally.

She says she’s proud of herself and her team.

“I am proud that as a young working mother, I said to the County Executive to think that neither of my children were born when I took this career, and now I have two young children who I take care of at home and then I come here and you know, the Broome County Health Department, the whole team, has really proven to be a leader in New York State and I’m very proud of that,” says Kaufman.

County Executive Jason Garnar hired Kaufman in 2017 and says it was one of the best choices he’s ever made.

However, Kaufman will leave her position next week to accept a new public health role in Wake County, North Carolina.