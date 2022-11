BROOME, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Republican candidate Fred Akshar will be the next Broome County Sheriff after beating out Kate Newcomb.

Akshar will replace Sheriff David Harder, who has held the position since 1998.

Akshar received 41,410 votes and Newcomb received 24,562.

100% of votes were reported at around 11:10 p.m.

More to come on this developing story.