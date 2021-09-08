Akshar opposes healthcare worker vaccine mandate

BINGHAMTON, NY – Following the protest of healthcare workers opposing the vaccine mandate last week, State Senator Fred Akshar has voiced his opinion.

In a letter to Governor Kathy Hochul and Public Health Commissioner Howard Zucker, Akshar asks the Department of Health reverse the rule.

Akshar says that while he is vaccinated, he believes that the decision to get the vaccine should be a personal choice.

He also writes that the state is underestimating how many healthcare workers are willing to walk away should they be required to get the shot, citing 20 percent of UHS employees are not vaccinated.

He says if even 5 percent of these workers are let go, the hospital will be forced to reduce services and shut down one of three psychiatric units.