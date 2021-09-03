Akshar joins Maddie’s Million Miles team

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local family is entering a month-long fundraising challenge to combat pediatric cancer with the help of a prominent team member.

State Senator Fred Akshar announced that he is joining Team Maddie in the Million Mile challenge organized by the charity Alex’s Lemonade Stand.

The team honors the memory of 15 year-old Maddie Shaw who lost her battle with Ewing’s Sarcoma 2 years ago.

Every September is Childhood Cancer Awareness month so Alex’s Lemonade Stand looks to raise 1 million dollars while people walk, run or bike 1 million miles.

Akshar has pledged to ride his bike 300 miles throughout the month on the Vestal Rail Trail and elsewhere.

Maddie’s mother Amy Shaw says her courage fighting the disease was an inspiration to many.

“We do this is memory of Maddie because we want people to know that her life mattered, she made an impact on us in the 15 short years that she was here. We want to remember the legacy she left behind,” says Shaw.

Shaw says her team in honor of Maddie called Maddies Million Miles, is in 1st place right now with over 441 team members.

She would like to raise $17,000 in honor of Maddies upcoming 17th birthday in November.

If anyone would like to join Maddies Million Miles team, visit Team Maddie on Facebook.