(WIVT/WBGH) – Sheriff Fred Akshar is slamming the Broome County District Attorney’s Office for its handling of the death of 13-year-old Brennan Loveless

Akshar posted a message to his Facebook account yesterday expressing his frustration with the plea deal given to 35-year-old Bradley Law of Harpursville.

Law admitted in court last month to a hit and run crash that killed Brennan Loveless as the boy was riding his bicycle along Route 7 near his home in Sanataria Springs back on New Year’s Day.

Law was sentenced to one and a third to four years in prison for leaving the scene of a fatal accident and a weapons charge.

Akshar calls the plea bargain a miscarriage of justice and an affront not only to Brennan’s family, but also the members of his staff who investigated the crime, apprehending Law and charging him with criminally negligent homicide.

The Sheriff also expressed his support for the Loveless family who spoke to NewsChannel 34 earlier this week about their outrage over the sentence.