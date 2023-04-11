SIDNEY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – A 14-year-old Sidney girl has returned home following a seven-week stay at Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Anielle McEwan-Lomnicki, known to family and friends as AK, was struck by an alleged drunk driver while walking home from Sidney Middle School in February.

According to her father, Rich, AK sustained serious injuries and was in a medically induced coma for several weeks.

Since then, she has made major improvements and was released from the hospital on April 4th.

That day, she arrived in Sidney to a front yard full of balloons, posters, art, and a big banner that read “Welcome Home.”

Anielle’s recovery has captivated the local community, with thousands following along to updates while offering thoughts and prayers in the “akstrong” group on Facebook.

For months it has been Rich writing to the community, but now AK has chimed in with updates of her own.

Last Thursday she wrote, “First dentist then Taco bell!! So blessed Thank you for the prayers.”

And yesterday she said, “Enjoying the sun today!!! Truly blessed.”

Since she’s been home, page admin Kimberly Shoemaker Ayers says that Anielle has been able to enjoy wings from Sidney Joe’s Pizzeria, dinner for her boyfriend’s birthday at Roma Ristorante, and sweets from Tina’s Old Fashioned Donuts.

You can follow her recovery progress and offer well wishes by joining the Facebook group here.