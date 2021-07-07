AJR performing at Great NYS Fair

NEW YORK STATE (NEWS10) — It was announced Wednesday that Indie pop trio of brothers AJR will be performing at the Great New York State Fair Friday, September 3.

Adam, Jack and Ryan Met, whose song “Bang!” hit the charts earlier this year, will perform at 8 p.m. on the Chevy Park stage. The Chevy Park stage is in the New York Experience festival area near the Midway. All shows in the Chevrolet Music Festival are free with $3 admission to the Fair.

“It’s always great when talent from New York State hits it big and we are very excited to bring AJR to the Fair. These young men have bright futures ahead and this will be a great family-friendly show,” said Fair Director, Troy Waffner.

AJR joins a lineup of more than 50 national touring shows presented in the Chevrolet Music Festival, the largest free music festival at any state fair in America. Shows announced to date include:

DateChevy Park 2pmChevy Park 8 pmChevy Court 2 pmChevy Court 7 pm
August 20Bobby Bones & the Raging IdiotsNas LOCASH
August 2198 Degrees  RATT
August 22 Brothers Osborne  
August 23 ForeignerJimmy Sturr & His OrchestraBishop Briggs
August 24 TrainThe SpinnersDire Straits Legacy
August 25Jameson RodgersREO Speedwagon Russell Dickerson
August 26 Bell Biv Devoe Three Dog Night
August 27Sister SledgeMelissa Etheridge  
August 28 The Beach Boys Great White/Vixen
August 29Noah CyrusDropkick Murphys Southside Johnny & The Asbury Jukes
August 30 Justin MooreHerman’s Hermits starring Peter NooneGrandson
August 31 HalestormOak Ridge BoysJamey Johnson
September 1  Sheena EastonBlue Oyster Cult
September 2 Third Eye Blind Starship w/Mickey Thomas
September 3 AJRUncle KrackerBlues Traveler
September 4Cold War Kids   
September 5Jesse McCartney  The Mavericks
September 6   Resurrection

