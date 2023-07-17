BINGHAMTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Air Quality Health Advisory has been issued for Tuesday for the Adirondacks, Central New York, Eastern Lake Ontario, and Upper Hudson Valley regions.

Issued by the State Department of Health and New York State Department of Environmental Conservation, the pollutants of concern are fine particulate matter. The fine particulate matter advisory will be in effect from 12 a.m. through 11:59 p.m.

Fine particulate matter consists of tiny solid particles in the air that are made from processes that involve combustion and chemical reactions in the atmosphere. Exposure can cause short-term health effects such as irritation to the eyes, nose, and throat, coughing, sneezing, runny nose, and shortness of breath. Exposure can also worsen pre-existing health conditions.

More information on the ozone and particle matter can be found on the DOH’s website, health.ny.gov.