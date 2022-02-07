There’s more help available for businesses that have suffered during the pandemic.

The Agency and Broome County have launched a COVID Recovery Fund for local small businesses.

Companies with 25 or fewer employees can apply for a grant of up to 50 thousand dollars for costs incurred in responding to and preparing for the impacts of the coronavirus.

The funding comes from the 1 million dollar Community Development Block Grant that Broome County received from the federal government through the CARES Act.

The fund will prioritize businesses that employ low to moderate income workers, minority and women-owned businesses, veteran-owned businesses and those located outside of the City of Binghamton and

Town of Union which each receive their own CDBG funding.

The Agency will administer the fund.

There’s more information at www.TheAgency-NY.com.