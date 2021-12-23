UNADILLA, NY (WETM) – The New York Attorney General’s Office is investigating an officer-involved shooting in the Village of Unadilla.

It is normal protocol for the Attorney General’s Office to investigate officer-involved shootings along with New York State Police, pursuant to Executive Law Section 70-b.

The investigation arises from a December 22, incident when New York State Police were called to a domestic incident on Lyons Street in the Village of Unadilla. According to information released, the responding trooper was confronted by 24-year-old Mark A. Beilby, who was armed with a knife inside of the home. The release also states that Beilby did not comply with repeated commands from the trooper to drop the knife, and then proceeded to advance at the trooper. The trooper discharged his issued firearm, striking Beilby.

Beilby was transported to a Tri-Town Hospital then transferred to Wilson Medical Center in Binghamton, where he was pronounced deceased.

