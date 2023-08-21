AFTON, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) An Afton man was arrested last week following an ongoing investigation.

On August 16, New York State Police arrested 22-year-old Dustin Dungey at his residence. In June, Dungey allegedly had inappropriate sexual contact with a child under the age of 13.

He is facing the following charges:

Predatory Sexual Assault Against a Child, a Class A-II Felony

Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree, a Class B Felony

Sexual Abuse in the First Degree, a Class D Felony

Resisting Arrest

He was transported to Chenango County Central Arraignment and Processing where he was later remanded to Jail on a $100,000 cash, $200,000 bond, or $500,000 secure bond.