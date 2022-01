BAINBRIDGE, NY – New York State Police at Sidney are reporting an arrest in a larceny case back in November.

36 year-old Ronald Mills of Afton is accused of taking a wallet with cash and credit cards while at the laundry mat on West Main Street, Bainbridge on November 20th.

Police were previously unable to identify Mills, but made the arrest on Tuesday thanks to tips from the public.

Mills will appear in court on February 1.