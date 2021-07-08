Afton Fair back in town

AFTON, NY – The first regional fair of the year is kicking off this weekend.

Starting today, the Afton Fair is back for live attendance.

The fair is will run from today until the 11th.

There was Harness Racing this evening and later at 6:30 is the parade.

Since it was unable to have their annual Afton Christmas Parade, the theme for tonight is Christmas in July.

Rhonda Barriger, Fair Board President says the community is very excited.

“Getting back to something normal, something normal where kids can get out and have fun. People can get out, we’ve been cooped up for a year,” says Barriger.

Friday night is the car racing, Saturday there will be a rodeo and on Sunday it’s family day.

There is a variety of animal shows going on as well.

Following the parade tonight will be fireworks.

For more information about the events go to the aftonfair.com.