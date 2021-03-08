Affordable housing comes to Endicott

ENDICOTT NY – Affordable Housing is coming to Endicott.

The Village of Endicott has been preparing to welcome Endicott Square on Jackson Ave, where the old Henry B Endicott school was.

Housing Visions from Syracuse will be building the affordable housing, and they have asked for no money from the village.

The apartment building will have rooms that cater to people with disabilities and there will be people to assist on site.

Mayor Linda Jackson says she’s excited to see what this means for Endicott.

“We want to give people hope in the village of building a better future, give them a safe, decent place to live, maybe offer them some decent jobs they can walk too, and elevate their lives,” says Jackson.

Endicott Square is set to start renting out rooms as soon as September 1st.

1 bedroom apartments range from $540 to $750 and two bed room apartments are $710.

They are currently accepting applications, you can get one at customer service in Village Hall, or you can email Mayor Jackson at VOEmayor@EndicottNY.com.