On this Martin Luther King Day the spotlight in Washington D-C is on the fight over voting rights legislation.

As NewsChannel 34’s Hannah Brandt shows us, with the Senate set to debate two voting bills tomorrow, the King family has a message for them.

A large crowd of people came out to the march Monday.

“They can’t ignore us when they see us show in numbers. So today I was up out of my bed like where do we have to go? what to we have to do? because I want to embody the spirit of Martin Luther King,” says marcher Rev. Wendy Hamilton.

While the MLK march is an annual tradition, at the center of this year’s event is a call from the King family for lawmakers to pass voting rights and legistlation.

“We find ourselves embroiled in trying once again to permanently get voting rights straight,” says son of Martin Luther King Jr., Martin Luther King III.

People came from all over in support of that message.

We talked with people from Florida to Tennessee to Texas.

“Our democracy is under threat. Voter suppression in my state is real,” says marcher Laurie Woodward Garcia.

“equality comes with people being active and getting out there and marching,” says marcher Jeffrey Lott.

Congress is considering legislation advocates say will expand and protect access to voting

“To ensure that all Americans have the unencumbered right to vote,” says Martin Luther King III.

But right now the lack of Republican support and the Senate filibuster means it’s unlikely to pass.

The King family says they’re no stranger to a fight and promise not to give up.

“Until all is well, it’s not the end,” says the wife of Martin Luther King III, Andrea Waters King.