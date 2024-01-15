BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Local activists gathered in Downtown Binghamton and used Martin Luther King Junior Day as a way to highlight their demand for peace.

Members of Peace Action of Broome County and Veterans for Peace gathered at the Martin Luther King statue near the Court Street Bridge.

The organizations say that Martin Luther King Junior promoted a message of peace and equality that the world needs right now amidst the War in Gaza.

The activists say that the United States is fueling the conflict by sending weapons and money to Israel. One advocate, Jack Gilroy says that if M-L-K was around today, he would not stand for the acts of violence around the world.

Advocate with Veterans for Peace, Jack Gilroy says “Martin Luther King broke the silence on war and violence when he said that the greatest purveyor of violence in the whole world is my own government. That was a striking statement he would die one year to the day that he said that. It was a statement that was uncomfortable to the merchants of death, to the manufacturers of weapons.”

Gilroy says that companies such as BAE Systems and Lockheed Martin are fueling violent conflicts. He says that weapons manufacturers need to create tools to help sustain life, not harm it. The groups ended the rally by asking the community to reflect on the true meaning of Martin Luther King Day. They say it’s a day to promote the power of non-violence and to remember that Martin Luther King Junior died because he promoted a message of peace.