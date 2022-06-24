HARPURSVILLE, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Animal Adventure Park in Harpursville welcomed a baby zebra to the world on June 22nd.
Mom, Zira, gave birth to a male zebra foal, named Zeke.
You can catch the mother/son duo on exhibit at the park this weekend.
Zira and Zeke
by: Pat Giblin
