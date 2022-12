December 23rd – Meet Peppermint schnapps!

Peppermint schnapps is an 6 month-old spayed female cat.

She is great with any other cat as long as she has a friend.

Peppermint schnapps loves to play and has two other siblings, Spritzer and Hot Toddy.

If you’re interested in Peppermint schnapps, and want some pep in your step, you can contact the SPEAK Animal Hospital.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by Binghamton Agway