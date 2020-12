December 10: Meet Ebony!

Ebony is a sweet, quiet guy who is ready to go home.

He’d be an excellent lap cat, or a good cat for someone older who doesn’t quite want to deal with all that kitten energy.

And today (Thursday) from 12 – 7:30, you can call the Humane Society to donate to their 2020 Staffworks Fund Save a Life Campaign Phone-a-thon, to help the Humane Society raise as much money as they can this holiday season.

Call 724-3709.