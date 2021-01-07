Additional precautions at New York State Capitol

ALBANY, NY – Following yesterday’s unrest at the United States Capitol, precautions are also being taken at the New York State Capitol.

NewsChannel 34’s Corina Cappabianca shows us some of the safety measures that have been put into place.

Some of the entrances in and out of the state capitol are closed today, as well as a stretch of road outside of the Capitol.

For now, we’re not sure just how long some of the restrictions will remain in place.

Wednesday night Steve Smith with the Albany Police Department tweeted that State Street from South Swan Street to Eagle Street would be closed today beginning at 5:30am until further notice for vehicle traffic, urging motorists to seek other routes.

This morning crews set up large cement barriers to prevent anyone from driving through.

In a statement New York State Police said:

“Given recent events in Washington and across the country, State Police has, out of an abundance of caution, taken steps to harden security in and around the State Capitol. These restrictions are in place until further notice.”

Yesterday afternoon law enforcement was also called to a stabbing outside of the state Capitol building in East Capitol Park during a pro-Trump rally. According to a preliminary investigation “a fight broke out between rally-goers and counter-protestors, two of the rally-goers were stabbed by a counter-protester.”

((Eric Hawkins, Albany Police Chief))

The information I received, there were individuals from opposing sides who got into some sort of argument that escalated.

Both State Police and Albany Police responded.

((Eric Hawkins, Albany Police Chief))

State Police obviously has jurisdiction when it occurs on the campus grounds, and our responsibility is to provide whatever support the state police need. And so there were a lot of Albany Police Officers there because we heard the call to service come out that there was a violent crime. And so we were there to assist state police at that point.

The state capitol building is closed to the general public, and has been since the spring due to the ongoing pandemic.