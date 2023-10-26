BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – Additional police presence was requested at Binghamton High School on Thursday subsequent to a reported social media threat.

On Wednesday, a parent notified the Binghamton Police Department of a threat posted in a Snapchat group associated with Binghamton High School Students. The student posted to the group, “y’all care if I light the school on fire tomorrow or what”. Due to safety concerns, the police department is actively investigating the threat and is working closely with students and staff at the high school. The district has requested additional police presence during school hours for Thursday.

The district is reminding students and families that anyone engaging or participating in the spread of viral threats of violence will face consequences as outlined in the code of conduct and criminal charges.

In an unrelated incident, an adult not associated with the school threatened several students while displaying a knife as they were waiting for transportation to BOCES Thursday morning. A patrol car was nearby, immediately taking the individual into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that may be helpful, please contact the Binghamton Police Department at 607-723-5321.