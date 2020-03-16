Additional community support

BINGHAMTON, NY – With many restaurants offering additional food for school age children, there are also businesses offering help to those not in that particular age range.

With a particular concern being toilet paper, J’s Clean Sweep in Sayre, PA has it available on a consistent basis.

They are charging $.65 per and will deliver if needed.

The Rainbow Trail in Owego is offering a free grab and go soup or sandwich to the elderly or disabled. Those in need should call 607-687-9881 to arrange, they also have toilet paper available.

Schneider’s Grocery in Kirkwood will be providing delivery services to the elderly and at-risk.

A&D Transport has volunteered to pick up prescriptions to anyone who needs them.