Additional Broome County vaccine clinics open to all county residents who are eligible

News

by: NC 34 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has added 2 additional vaccine clinics for next week.

The health department announced clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center for next Monday and

Wednesday, although all of the appointments for Monday have since been filled.

As of 5 P-M Friday, there were still over 150 slots available to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Going forward, all of Broome’s clinics will be open to anyone who meets the eligibility requirements.

To make an appointment, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories

Local News

More Local News