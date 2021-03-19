Additional Broome County vaccine clinics open to all county residents who are eligible

BROOME COUNTY – Broome County has added 2 additional vaccine clinics for next week.

The health department announced clinics at the SUNY Broome Ice Center for next Monday and

Wednesday, although all of the appointments for Monday have since been filled.

As of 5 P-M Friday, there were still over 150 slots available to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Going forward, all of Broome’s clinics will be open to anyone who meets the eligibility requirements.

To make an appointment, go to GoBroomeCounty.com/HD/coronavirus/vaccine.