Addicts looking for help on the road to recovery have a new place to turn

The Addiction Center of Broome County cut the ribbon on a new additional location at 306 Main Street in Endicott. The Endicott clinic will specialize in treatment of substance use disorder and trauma recovery. ACBC Executive Director Carmela Pirich says the new location will make life easier on the hundreds of patients they have that live in Western Broome. She says a big part of why they are able to help is because they have trained staff that have traveled the road to recovery themselves.

“We have several staff that are certified recovery peer advocates. Part of what makes them suitable for that role is their lived experience. They all very amazing inspirational recovery stories. Sometimes a person might not be ready to participate in clinical services or outpatient care but they might be ver y willing just to talk to someone that’s been in their shoes.”

Last year, ACBC’s clinic admitted 1 thousand and 13 people for treatment and its outpatient rehabilitation program admitted 313 people which was nearly double from the previous year. Pirich says there’s still some staff training to complete but they hope to be accepting referrals for the Endicott location by mid-August.