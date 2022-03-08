ALBANY, NY – A Clifton Park addiction recovery specialist has been sentenced for giving out prescription medications.

65 year-old Adrian Morris was a licensed psychiatrist specializing in addition recovery. He was arrested and charged for giving out prescription medications, such as Adderall and Xanax, for no medical purposes to people he’d never met or treated.

He also admitted, as part of his guilty plea, that he engaged in personal relationships with women patients looking to him for treatment for addiction to controlled substances.

Morris will spend a little over 3 years in prison, as well as 2 years of supervised release.