JOHNSON CITY N.Y. (WIVT/WBGH) – After its recent listing, Davis College is officially off the market again.

Entrepeneur Adam Weitsman has sold the former Davis College, located on Riverside Drive in Johnson City, to Birchwood Management Group for $4.5 million.

The historic 13-acre campus was purchased by Weitsman in 2019 for $3.7 million. Soon after, Weitsman sold two nearby apartment buildings that were included with the property to local realtor Liam Burns for $1.3 million, totaling a sale price of $5.8 million.

“I am very happy that this group will have the vision to create something positive here for Johnson City and the Southern Tier. I wish the Birchwood Group team the best of luck,” said Weitsman.

Closing is expected to take place in approximately 60 days. The group has not officially revealed their plans for the property.

Birchwood Management Group is known across Upstate New York for their several development projects. Earlier this year, they acquired the historical Snowdon Apartments in Syracuse, a 175-unit multi-family building space, for $3.5 million.