NEW YORK, NY – (WIVT/WBGH) After Binghamton-native Adam Weitsman found success with his syndicate group’s racehorses, the entrepreneur has teamed up with a popular sports and media personality for another promising purchase.

Weitsman recently acquired a one-year-old racehorse with the owner of Barstool Sports, Dave Portnoy, during their visit to the 102nd Saratoga Sale. The duo, who purchased the bay colt for $250,000, has plans to work with the racing industry’s most notable names to ensure the yearling has the highest level of training and proper nutrition ahead of the 2024 racing season.

The racehorse, born on April 2, 2022, was immediately sent to Bridlewood Farms to begin racing preparation. There, the horse will remain under the care of Joan “Meda” Murphy, who is best known for her training of champion racers such as Cody’s Wish and Kentucky Oaks winner, Pretty Mischievous.

Nick Zito, a highly regarded Hall of Fame trainer, will also be joining Team Weitsman and Portnoy. Zito’s most notable achievements include winning all three legs of the Triple Crown and two Kentucky Derbys as well as a variety of other horseracing championships.

Weitsman is no stranger to the racing world and also co-owns a horse with former Syracuse University men’s basketball coach, Jim Boeheim. For his birthday, Weitsman gifted Boeheim a portion of his share in the racehorse, Hidden Stash. Later that year, Hidden Stash was amongst 20 horses who competed in the 2021 Kentucky Derby. He finished in 14th place.

Weitsman was also successful with his co-ownership of another racehorse, Concrete Rose, who has brought in over a million dollars in winnings. The Grade One winning horse has victories at the Saratoga Oaks, Belmont Oaks Invitational, Florida Oaks and Churchill Downs on Kentucky Oaks Day.