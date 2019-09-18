Actor Ruben Santiago-Hudson, singer Ysaye Barnwell to speak at Binghamton University

From Binghamton University:

Actor and Binghamton University alumni Ruben Santiago-Hudson, class of ’ 78, as well as singer Ysaye Barnwell will be speaking at Binghamton University this upcoming week. Their contribution is part of BU’s Exhibition “not building nothing other: African-American Portrayals, 1930s to Today”.

Santiago-Hudson will engage in a public conversation addressing African American portrayals in the arts and popular culture on Wednesday, September 25th at 6 p.m. in the Watters Theatre in the Fine Arts Building.

On Saturday, September 28th at 2 p.m., Barnwell will lecture and take part in a community sing titled “singing Who We Are” at the Watters Theatre.