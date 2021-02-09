Actor Daniel Baldwin visits Greek Peak often for socially distanced fun

VIRGIL, NY – A Hollywood celebrity has become a regular at Greek Peak Mountain Resort as he seeks a safe place for he and his family to have some winter fun.

Actor Daniel Baldwin (brother to Alec Baldwin), and his sister Jane visited the ski area over the weekend to enjoy the sunny skies and well-groomed conditions.

Baldwin, who has lived about an hour away from Greek for the past 5 years, regularly brings his daughters Avis, 13, and Finley, age 11, to the mountain and to stay at Hope Lake Lodge.

The member of the famous acting family says he’s impressed with the level of sanitization and mask enforcement at the resort.

“To assure you that you feel safe with your kids and your family, it takes those kids of measures and they’ve done all of that here. That’s why I bring my kids. What is the one thing in your life that you have that is the most important thing to you? It’s your family, it’s your children, it’s your spouse. I feel like I’m part of a family when I’m here, they look after you that carefully,” says Baldwin.

Baldwin, who has been homeschooling his daughters since the pandemic began, says he’s trying to convert them from skiers to being snow boarders like him.

Greek Peak is working with him to promote the Carol M Baldwin Breast Cancer Research Fund which was founded by his mother, a breast cancer survivor.

Watch Baldwin’s full interview below: