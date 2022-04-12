BINGHAMTON, NY – A variety of stakeholders are speaking out in favor of New York’s Climate Action Plan as a public hearing on the plan is underway at Binghamton University.

This morning, activists gathered in front of the former headquarters of IBM in Endicott to call for an end to the state’s use of fossil fuels.

Representatives of the Sierra Club, Network for a Sustainable Tomorrow, Catskill Mountainkeeper, and ETM

Solar joined Assemblywoman Donna Lupardo to discuss the threats to our community from climate change.

But they also stressed the opportunities that the switch to renewable energy is bringing to our area already.

They point to solar panel manufacturer Ubiquity Solar and lithium-ion battery manufacturer IM3 New York choosing to set up shop in the former IBM campus.

“These two companies located here because they felt that the Endicott campus was a great location, there’s a university here that specializes in both lithium-ion batteries and solar panels, and we have a state that is going to continue to grow the market for these products right here in the State of New York,” says Flint.

Flint says retraining will be key to the transition from a fossil fuel-based economy to renewables.

The activists also blame climate change for our area’s historic flooding in 2006 and 2011.

A public hearing on the Climate Action Council’s Draft Scoping Plan is underway at Binghamton University.