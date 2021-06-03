Activists push for “Crash Victims Rights and Safety Act”

BINGHAMTON, NY – Advocates are on a one thousand mile tour of New York pushing for a set of laws they say would make the state’s roadways safer.

3 women with a group called Families for Safe Streets made a brief stop in Binghamton on Tuesday to leave flowers not far from where B-U student Stefani Lineva was struck and killed by a vehicle along Route 434 in December 2016.

The group is advocating for a set of 8 bills aimed at reducing the frequency of traffic deaths.

They include allowing municipalities to lower their speed limits, introducing speed monitoring cameras and lowering the drunk driving limit to point zero five.

Co-Founder Amy Cohen lost her 12 year-old son Sammy in 2013 when he was walking from school to soccer practice outside his home in Brooklyn.

“People have come to recognize the sanctity of life. We’ve also come to recognize that when you see you have a preventable public health crisis, our leaders can act on a dime and put in solutions to save lives and that’s what we are pushing for today,” says Cohen.

Cohen says the activists are pushing hard for the legislation, holding rallies across the state, prior to the upcoming end of the state legislative session.