BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – Following a controversial Binghamton Police Department arrest that occurred on New Year’s Day, Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier (JUST) is holding a news conference today at Binghamton City Hall.

According to JUST, “Shortly after 3AM on January 1st, 2023, Binghamton Police assaulted Hamail Waddell, 24, on State Street. Waddell, who is Black and Asian, was a bystander attempting to de-escalate a fight when police seized him and threw him to the ground.”

The group claims that an officer then kneeled on Waddell’s neck in a way that is illegal under New York’s Eric Garner Anti-Chokehold Act.

JUST says that the officer involved in the incident is a school resource officer in the Binghamton City School District.

The group has the following demands that will be discussed at today’s 2 p.m. conference:

That all charges against Hamail Waddell be immediately dropped.

That the officer involved is fired from the Binghamton Police Department and charged with aggravated strangulation.

That all officers who were present are forbidden from serving as SRO’s in BCSD schools.

The immediate removal of all SRO’s from BCSD schools.

That the State of New York immediately discontinue any state funding to the City of Binghamton used for policing, in accordance with Executive Order 203 of June 2020, which authorizes the state budget director to withhold state funding from localities failing to adopt meaningful police reforms.

The immediate closure of the Law Enforcement Academy operated by the Broome County Sheriff’s Office.

On January 6th, the Binghamton Police Department released a statement stating that the officer involved in the incident has been placed on desk duty pending the investigation.

BPD also asked bystanders to send photos and videos of the arrest to them to help determine the facts.

NewsChannel 34 will be at the conference and provide additional details.