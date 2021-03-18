Activists criticize Broome Police Reform Plan

BINGHAMTON, NY – Some local criminal justice reform activists are outraged at what Broome County has proposed for its Police Reform and Reinvention Collaborative plan.

Members of Justice and Unity for the Southern Tier, or JUST, say the proposal is neither reform nor a collaboration.

JUST held a news conference this afternoon denouncing what they say is more of a public relations effort consisting of six sentences rather than reform.

The proposal calls for creating a plan to recruit more minority candidates to join the Sheriff’s Office and more training in advance of Civil Service Exams.

It would expand mental health programs in the community and assist those arrested with accessing drug treatment programs.

And it would look for ways to promote more engagement between the community and officers.

JUST member Andy Pragacz says groups like his were shut out of the process and that the county’s task force ignored the results of conversations the group recorded with over 700 stakeholders since protests over the killing of George Floyd began last summer.

“It was supposed to be a democratic process that involved all communities and all stakeholders. Instead, they chose a clique of government insiders drawn from governmental agencies that are already indebted to a system that criminalizes poverty, that criminalizes mental health and criminalizes substance use,” he said.

JUST called on the Broome County Legislature to reject the plan during its session today, although Pragacz called that unlikely.

He says the vague goals outlined in the proposal give too much leeway to Sheriff Dave Harder.

Harder tells NewsChannel 34 that he accepts the recommendations of the task force which was assembled by County Executive Jason Garnar.

The Sheriff says mental health issues in the community are a major challenge for his deputies and he blames the state for shutting down psychiatric institutions.

And Harder says his office has been working to increase minority recruitment, even advertising the upcoming Civil Service Exam on BC Transit buses.

“Sergeant Davis of our training division is going to hold classes for people on how to take the exam and how to get ready. You have to get physically fit to pass the agility part. We’re trying. We’ve been trying. But I’ll go back to these groups that have tainted law enforcement so badly that minorities do not want to get involved,” Harder says.

The plan calls for the Sheriff to report back to the county by April 1st of next year with an update on the recommendations and their implementation.