Activists celebrate anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – Local activists were celebrating the anniversary of Medicare and Medicaid today by advocating to preserve and expand the programs.

Members of Citizen Action were at the Woodburn Court Apartments in Binghamton for a 54th Birthday Celebration for the two programs.

Citizen Action Member Amy Fleming says the Texas v. United States lawsuit that is backed by President Trump, puts millions of Americans covered by Medicare and Medicaid at risk.

She says Medicare for all would be the best solution and that it could be paid for by getting rid of tax cuts for the rich and corporations.

Fleming says it would ultimately save money if everyone was insured.

Citizen Action also spoke about the need for Medicare to have the ability to negotiate prescription drug prices.

People in attendance say the prices of their prescription drugs are almost impossible to afford on a fixed income.