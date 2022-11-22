CONKLIN, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On Thursday, December 8th, the Kiwanis Club of Conklin is hosting an active shooter response presentation at the Christian Community Church of Conklin.

According to the club, “The presentation is designed to provide civilians with knowledge that will empower and instill the confidence to survive an active shooter whether at work, church, the movie theater, or anywhere else this could happen. It is not intended to frighten, but to empower and strengthen a person’s ability to survive.”

The presentation will be led by Vestal Police Captain Christopher Streno, a Susquehanna Valley graduate and Binghamton Youth Commissioner.

Due to the seriousness of the content, you must be 18 years of age to attend.

Registration is required. You can do so by calling 607-768-1559 or emailing deinstein@stny.rr.com and providing your name, contact information, and the number of people attending from your party.

The church is located at 1049 Conklin Road in Conklin, New York.