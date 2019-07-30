Active shooter drill held at U-E high school

ENDICOTT, N.Y. – Local schools are preparing their staff to handle situations that could make the difference between life or death.

Broome County Emergency Services, Endicott Police, and other agencies held an active shooter training exercise at U-E high School today.

Administrators from the district’s schools took part in the event that showed them how to react and what to do in case an active shooter enters their school.

U-E Schools Superintendent Nicole Wolfe says it’s important that they are prepared for any potentially dangerous situation.

“One of the things that it does is it really reduces anxiety. We have staff who worry about what’s going to happen in these situations. So by practicing and being prepared it can really reduce anxiety for faculty and staff along with parents and community members,” she says.

Officials from the Endicott Police Department says they began new training for their staff earlier this year that helped them defuse a situation in the school in the spring.

Wolfe says they do all sorts of training exercises for a wide variety of situations but this was the first active shooter training.