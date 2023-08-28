BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – (WIVT/WBGH) Nearly 40 of the area’s best wineries, breweries, and restaurants will be making an appearance at ACHIEVE this Thursday as the educational resource center prepares for their annual fundraiser.

ACHIEVE will be hosting their 13th annual Savor the Summer tasting event at their Cutler Pond location on August 31 from 6 to 9 p.m.

Serving as ACHIEVE’s biggest fundraising event of the year, Savor the Summer is set to host nearly 400 supporters, community members, Board Members, and legislators. The event will feature 36 wineries, breweries, and restaurants from across the region, showcasing local fine dining, craft beers, and a variety of wines. Guests will also be able to enjoy a silent auction, live entertainment, and a firework show to close out the evening.

Tickets are $60 for nonmembers and $55 for members. To purchase tickets, visit achieveny.org.