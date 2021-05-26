ACHIEVE holds vaccination clinics

BINGHAMTON, NY – A local organization that provides services to the developmentally disabled in our community provided the public with a quick and easy way to get their vaccination today.

ACHIEVE partnered with UHS to offer the Moderna vaccine at 2 clinics in Broome and Chenango Counties.

Here at its Cutler Pond Road facility in the Town of Dickinson, it offered a drive through clinic where recipients didn’t have to get out of their cars.

Vice President of Development and Donor Relations Preston Evans says while anyone could make an appointment or even drive up, the goal was to give clients a convenient opportunity to get vaccinated.

“They are a population that is immuno-compromised, so it’s really important for both them and the staff that offers them supports to be vaccinated. Because they’re working, many of them, directly, day-to-day, directly with them. It’s for everyone’s safety,” says Evans.

Evans says that of the more than 150 people ACHIEVE cares for in residential settings, 95 percent of them have been vaccinated.

ACHIEVE also held a clinic at CWS Packaging in Norwich today.