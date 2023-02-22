TOWN OF DICKINSON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – ACHIEVE celebrated random act of kindness day, and prepared boxes worth of goods for those without a home.

This past Friday, members of ACHIEVE’s Recreation Respite program made care packages to be donated to homeless shelters.

Those participating were asked to bring cosmetic items such as lipstick, eye liner, makeup, and/or basic hygiene products such as toothpaste, soap, and lip balm.

The recreation respite program focuses on those with developmental disabilities who live at home with a family.

Recreation Respite Coordinator, Melissa Massaro says that a random act of kindness is something that everyone can do, every single day.

“We’re inundated with all the horrible things that are going on, but in our everyday life, we have a lot of great things going on. We like to tell each other how much we appreciate each other, right? Any we like to take care of each other, and so, this is kind of our way of taking care of other people in the community.”

Massaro says that in the past, the donations have gone to the YWCA and the Binghamton Rescue Mission.

This Friday, ACHIEVE is having a pajama and pancake night, where they’ll sing karaoke and play party games.