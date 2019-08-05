Accident on Rt. 17 results in motorcyclist’s death

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. – An accident on Route 17 yesterday has resulted in the death of a local motorcyclist.

Shortly after 5:00 pm yesterday, the Broome County Sheriff’s Office responded to the accident on Route 17 West Bound near exit 69.

26-year-old motorcyclist Peter Vasilopoulos of Apalachin died at the scene.

An investigation revealed he struck the rear of another vehicle while traveling west and was ejected from the bike.

The occupants of the vehicle were not injured.

The highway was closed from exit 69 to exit 70 until after 9:00 pm last night.

The accident remains under investigation.