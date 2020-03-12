ACC: 2020 Tournament canceled; Florida State will be league champion

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WSYR-TV) — The ACC has just issued a release saying that the rest of the ACC Tournament for 2020 has been canceled.

In a statement, the ACC said, “Following additional consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, and in light of the continued conversations surrounding the fluidity of COVID-19, the Atlantic Coast Conference will immediately cancel the remainder of the 2020 ACC Tournament. For NCAA Tournament automatic qualification purposes, Florida State will represent the league as the ACC Champion. We are disappointed for our student-athletes, schools and fans to have to make this decision; however, the overall health and safety of all involved is the priority.”

Earlier on Thursday, the ACC held a press conference. You can watch their previous position below.

To watch the entire ACC press conference, click the player below.

