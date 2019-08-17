ACA’s Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival returns this weekend

BINGHAMTON – The American Civic Association is preparing to celebrate the one ingredient that can be found in almost every culture’s cuisine.

The ACA is hosting its 16th annual Multi-Ethnic Garlic Festival tomorrow.

It takes place inside and outside of the organization’s offices on Front Street in Binghamton with prepared foods with garlic and seating in the building and vendors and entertainment under tents in the parking lot.

Attendees can try garlic sausage, garlic chicken, garlic-spiced corn, Indian nan bread and even garlic ice cream.

P.R. and Events Coordinator Renelle Periera says the event brings out hundreds of garlic enthusiasts.

“They come in because they enjoy garlic. It’s a blend of different cultures and communities coming together and saying I like garlic, you like garlic, we like garlic, let’s all celebrate garlic,” she says.

There will be a children’s area with games and activities plus ethnic dancing and live music from Full Circle, the Java Joe Jammers, Dennis Thompson and the Scott Freeman Trio.

The festival runs from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm tomorrow.

Admission is $3, children under 5 are free.

And all of the food is an additional cost.