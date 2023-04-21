BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association is teaming up with Broome-Tioga Workforce to host an Employment Readiness Workshop on Tuesday, April 25th at 11 a.m.
This is a great opportunity for those looking for a job or those simply looking to transfer degrees from oversees.
The BTW will give a presentation and offer job opportunities.
The following local organizations will also be on hand:
- SUNY Broome
- UHS
- Gault Auto Group
- Express Employment Professionals
- Four Square/TRE
- Excellus
- New Energy NY
- Bates Troy
They’re hiring, so come prepared!
Anyone with questions can call 607-723-9419.