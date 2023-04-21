BINGHAMTON, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – The American Civic Association is teaming up with Broome-Tioga Workforce to host an Employment Readiness Workshop on Tuesday, April 25th at 11 a.m.

This is a great opportunity for those looking for a job or those simply looking to transfer degrees from oversees.

The BTW will give a presentation and offer job opportunities.

The following local organizations will also be on hand:

SUNY Broome

UHS

Gault Auto Group

Express Employment Professionals

Four Square/TRE

Excellus

New Energy NY

Bates Troy

They’re hiring, so come prepared!

Anyone with questions can call 607-723-9419.