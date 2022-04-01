BINGHATON, NY – On April 3, 2009, the Binghamton community was forever changed by a horrific act of violence.

Sunday, April 3 marks 13 years since a gunman took the lives of 13 people inside of the American Civic Association on Front Street.

Many of the victims were recent immigrants who were taking an English class at the time.

They were Parveen Ali, Almir Alves, Marc Bernard, Maria Sonia Bernard, Li Guo, Lan Ho, Layla Khalil, Roberta King, Jiang Ling, Mao Hong Xiu, Dolores Yigal, Haihong Zhong and Maria Zobniw.

In honor of the victims and their families, the ACA is holding a memorial service at the ACA Memorial on Clinton Street at 5pm Sunday.

Following that, there will be a memorial program held at the ACA building, which will open at noon for quiet remembrance.