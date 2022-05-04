BINGHAMTON, NY – While not surprised, local abortion rights activists say they’re still outraged by news that the Supreme Court will likely end a woman’s constitutional right to the medical procedure.

About 50 protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Binghamton yesterday in a rally organized by Democratic candidate for New York State Senate Lea Webb.

Multiple women took the microphone to decry the leaked opinion indicating that the high court is prepare to overturn the Roe versus Wade decision that guaranteed women in the country the right to an abortion.

“It is a horrifying glimpse of what is to come. And this is a moment that requires all of us in our community who are directly or indirectly impacted by this issue to come together and speak out to protect people’s access to reproductive care,” says Webb.

In addition to current and former elected leaders and community organizers, representatives from Southern Tier Women’s Services, the local abortion provider, discussed what they called the horrors of back alley abortions that occurred prior to Roe V Wade.

Should the Supreme Court go ahead and overturn Roe, abortion will remain legal in New York.