BINGHAMTON, NY – A rally titled “Bans Off Or Bodies” is scheduled to take place outside of the Federal Building at 15 Henry Street in Binghamton on Saturday May 14 starting at 12:00 p.m.

It’s being held in conjunction with similar rallies being staged nationwide to support abortion access.

The local event is being organized by Citizen Action of the Southern Tier and Indivisible Binghamton.

The rallies are in response to a leaked Supreme Court draft decision that would overturn the landmark Roe vs. Wade decision that guaranteed a woman’s constitutional right to an abortion.