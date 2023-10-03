(WSYR-TV) — If you’re looking for a frightfully festive October full of Halloween-themed TV shows and movies, you won’t want to miss what ABC is brewing.

On Monday, Oct. 2, ABC released its October programming lineup which includes enchanting new specials, iconic movies, and chilling new episodes of fan-favorite shows.

Sundays are filled with thrilling Wonderful World of Disney films like “Cruella,” which makes its broadcast debut Sunday, Oct. 8, 8:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Then the next few weeks include timeless classics including “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” and Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” which both celebrate a 30th-anniversary milestone this year and will air Sunday, Oct. 22 from 8:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 29 from 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. respectively.

Also on Sunday, Oct. 22, and Sunday, Oct. 29, two new special episodes of “The Great Halloween Fright Fight” will send shivers up your spine from 10:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. each night.

“From the creators of “The Great Christmas Light Fight,” the series returns featuring four families per episode who build eye-popping home Halloween displays to compete to win the grand prize,” stated ABC.

The last of ABC’s spellbinding lineup is a special “Shark Tank” Shark-O-Ween episode airing Friday, Oct. 27, from 8:00 p.m. to 9:01 p.m. Halloween episodes of “AFV” also return Sunday, Oct. 29 from 7:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. followed by “Dancing with the Stars” on Tuesday, Oct. 31, from 8:00 p.m. to 10:01 p.m.

The full list of Halloween-themed movies and TV show air dates are as follows:

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

8:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – “Cruella” (Broadcast Premiere)

During the 1970s London punk rock revolution, a young grifter (Emma Stone) transforms herself into the raucous, revenge-bent Cruella de Vil.

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

8:00-9:30 p.m. EDT – “Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas” (30th Anniversary)

This is the heartfelt tale of Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of HalloweenTown, and all things that go bump in the night.

9:30-10:00 p.m. EDT – “Toy Story of TERROR!”

What starts out as a fun road trip for the “Toy Story” gang takes an unexpected turn for the worse when the trip detours to a roadside motel.

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – The Great Halloween Fright Fight: “201” (Season Premiere)

Hold on to your broomsticks! It’s time for “The Great Halloween Fright Fight!” In the season premiere, the Britt, Dunahee, McCabe and Herman families face off as judge Carter Oosterhouse decides who will win the $50,000 prize and the Fright Fight trophy.

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

8:00-9:01 p.m. EDT – Shark Tank: “1506”

The Tank takes a horrific turn when Blumhouse CEO and Founder Jason Blum joins the panel as guest Shark for the first-ever Shark-O-Ween. Entrepreneurs present spellbinding, spine-tingling businesses opportunities for Sharks to sink their fangs into.

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

7:00-8:00 p.m. EDT – America’s Funniest Home Videos: “3404”

Boo! It’s almost Halloween, and “AFV” is filling the night with witch-cackling videos including kids’ funny antics while trick-or-treating, people getting scared by costumes and decorations, plus a musical tribute to birthdays.

8:00-10:00 p.m. EDT – Disney’s “Hocus Pocus” (30th Anniversary)

Pranksters conjure up three wild witches from 17th-century Salem for a night of zany fun and comic chaos.

10:00-11:00 p.m. EDT – The Great Halloween Fright Fight: “202” (Season Finale)

The festivities continue on the season finale of “The Great Halloween Fright Fight!” Judge Taniya Nayak sees the Gentry, Hoke, DeMatteo and Roa-St.Pierre families compete for their shot at the $50,000 prize and the coveted Fright Fight trophy.

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

8:00-10:01 p.m. EDT – Dancing with the Stars

A special monster-themed Halloween episode simulcasts LIVE across both ABC and Disney+. Co-hosted by Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough, the hit series pairs celebrities with trained ballroom dancers to compete in themed choreographed dance routines that are judged by a panel of renowned ballroom experts, including Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli and Derek Hough.