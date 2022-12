BUFFALO, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – At least 35 deaths connected to the Blizzard of ’22 have been confirmed by Western New York officials as of this morning, with the majority coming within the City of Buffalo.

The number surpasses the most commonly reported death toll from the Blizzard of ’77, widely known as Buffalo’s worst storm of all-time, at least prior to this week.

NewsChannel 34’s Andrew Donovan shows us what’s happening to all of the vehicles that were abandoned during the storm.