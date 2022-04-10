(WWTI) — With the Easter vacation quickly approaching, AAA is advising residents on how to make sure their travels go smoothly.

According to a press release from the company, they have seen a surge in bookings prior to the holiday. Director of Travel at AAA Western and Central New York Brian Murray explained which destinations are popular this time of year in a press release from the company.

“Many families are taking advantage of Easter break from area schools to take long-awaited vacations,” Murray said. “Florida beaches and theme parks are extremely popular while mid-Atlantic destinations are calling road trippers.”

AAA also released several tips for travelers as airlines continue to experience disruptions and gas prices remain high. Firstly, the company suggested those flying arrive at the airport extra early, especially for top destinations like Florida.

According to AAA research, although some are choosing to drive to their destination, 75% of US adults say they would change their driving habits or lifestyle if the cost of gasoline rises to $5.00 per gallon. Younger and older adults respond to gas price increases the same way.

However, historically, high gas prices have not deterred people from traveling, and that is the case this Easter. Looking ahead, 52% of U.S. adults have summer vacation plans this year, according to AAA research. Of those, 42% would not consider a change regardless of the price of gas.

The company suggested travelers work with a travel agent and consider locking in pricing on tours or cruises now in case prices rise, to ensure they get the best price. They also suggested individuals research travel insurance for every trip to protect their investment and plan ahead as much as possible by booking early.